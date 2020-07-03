Problem Solvers: All 3 fired APD officers were at scene of Elijah McClain incapacitation

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) – The FOX31 Problem Solvers uncovered records showing that officers Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich were at the initial scene where three other officers – Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, and Randy Roedema – confronted Elijah McClain last August before he died.

They were patrolling together when they were dispatched to the area.

“An officer aired they needed more cars emergent,” Marrero wrote in her report. “When we arrived on the scene, the situation was already under control.”

She said she supplied handwipes to Rosenblatt and left the scene when she was no longer needed.

She returned to the scene after McClain suffered a medical set-back to transport Rosenblatt to police headquarters for questioning.

“At no time…did he talk about the case” she wrote.

Dittrich reported that he transported Woodyard to headquarters for questioning after the incident.

He said he “remained with (Woodyard) until (Woodyard) had given his statement to the Major Crimes Unit (MCU).”

Dittrich and Marrero both reported that they helped transport Woodyard home.

In October, Dittrich and Marrero returned to the scene with Officer Jaron Jones and took pictures, one of which shows Jones with his arm around Dittrich’s neck while Marrero stands beside them smiling. They then sent the photos to a group chat with Woodyard, who did not respond, and Rosenblatt, who responded “HaHa.”

Dittrich, Marrero and Rosenblatt were all fired Friday. Jones resigned earlier this week.