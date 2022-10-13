DENVER (KDVR) — The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.

The winner for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is Clayeton Davis from Burlington.

Prize winners

Mark Leach: Westminster- $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row® row shopping spree

Barbara Anderson: Arvada – 2022 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln

Bonnie Martinez: Thornton – $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending

Beth Hellman: Evergreen – $5,000 gas gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending

About the 2022 Denver St. Jude Dream Home

Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision

Estimated value: $850,000

16108 E. 111th Place

Commerce City, CO 80022

7 bedrooms, 4 baths, flex space and bonus room totaling an estimated 4,300 square ft.

Three-car spacious garage

Finished basement with activity room

Luxurious spa bathroom in Owner’s suite

Enlarged back patio

Home located directly on the Buffalo Run

Golf Course

Chef’s kitchen featuring Bosch stainless steel appliances, large eat-in island and quartz countertops

FOX31 & Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.