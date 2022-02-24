DENVER (KDVR) — A senate bill achieved near-unanimous approval on Wednesday and aims to help incarcerated Coloradans re-enter society with more ease, all while sidestepping the all too prominent problem of recidivism.

SB 22-050 passed the Senate on Wednesday with 31 in favor of the bill, zero in opposition and two abstaining from the vote. This follows the recent passing of the bill through the Senate Judiciary’s Committee of the Whole, which occurred on Feb. 16.

It has now advanced to the House for consideration.

According to the bill, which was introduced on Jan. 18, work opportunities made available to offenders must promote reintegration, involve successful rehabilitation and lead to re-entry into society, stable enough to avoid recidivism of any kind.

“Employment is one of the best predictors for successful reentry into the community and many businesses are struggling now to find new employees,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said when asked in November about the hurdles prisoners face when leaving incarceration behind.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. James Coleman and Dennis Hisey, along with Reps. Matt Soper and Tony Exum.

It also clears up the previously muddy distinction between programs run inside correctional facilities and those outside, according to its summary.

External programs are managed by the division of correctional industries in tandem with private employers and do not occur within a department facility. Internal programs on the other hand are administered within a department facility and can, but are not required, to be a joint effort with private employers.