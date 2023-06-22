DENVER (KDVR) — One of the biggest Pride events in the country is happening in Denver this weekend.

The Center on Colfax, whose mission is to engage, enrich empower and advance the LGBTQ community of Colorado, is hosting the Denver PrideFest to honor the active and resourceful lives and achievements of LGBTQ people, according to the website.

This year’s theme is “Be Proud Out Loud.” Events have been happening all month, but the official Denver Pride festival begins Thursday. Here is a list of all of the official Denver Pride events.

Thursday

Official Pride Opening Party Live music from PEACHES and Yvie Oddly Reelworks at Tracks Night Club, 3500 Walnut St. Concert for ages 21 and over at 8 p.m., $40 general admission



Friday

Sheraton Creator Marketplace: PRIDE Market Showcasing local artists, vendors, creators and drag queens Parlur event space in Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Pl. 2-7 p.m., entry is free

Pride Night Pre-Game Party with live DJ, rainbow carpet, drinks and swag provided by Vizzy and Coors Light McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 4-6 p.m., entry is free



Saturday

PRIDE 5K Fundraising fun run from state Capitol to Cheesman Park and back Colorado Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave. Registration 8 a.m., race 9:30 a.m., packet pick-up 3-7 p.m. Friday at The Center on Colfax

Sheraton Creator Marketplace: PRIDE Market Showcasing local artists, vendors, creators and drag queens Parlur event space in Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Pl. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., entry is free

Denver PrideFest Festival with 250-plus exhibitors, booths, food and beverage vendors and live performances Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free entry and water, see restrictions on personal belongings here

Denver Dyke March and Rally Performances, speakers, march to the Capitol and through festival The Center on Colfax parking lot, 1301 E. Colfax Ave. Meet at noon, march to rally at 1 p.m., march at festival 3 p.m.

Denver Pride Official Sober Party Live musical performance in substance-free, sober-supportive environment The Pheonix, 2239 Champa St. 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., free with RSVP



Sunday

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade Floats, marchers, performers and music on parade Begins at Cheesman Park, running down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



There are additional schedules for specific group programs happening Saturday and Sunday at The Center on Colfax, including West of 50 events for people 50 years and older, and Youth Alley events.

According to Denver Pride, the festival could have over 535,000 people in attendance this weekend.