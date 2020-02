Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- After what seems like non-stop snow this month, you might be hoping mother nature help melting some of it away.

However, with the constant change in temperature, it could spell disaster for your roof.

The Ice Dam Guys speak with FOX31's Ashley Michels about way to prevent severe damage to your roof and house during the icy and snowy conditions Colorado has been seeing.