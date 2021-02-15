‘Pretty amazing’; Vail’s Shiffrin wins 6th world championship title

United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin shows her gold medal for the women’s combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP)– Mikaela Shiffrin says winning her sixth world championship title is “pretty amazing.”

Shiffrin became the first American winner of the women’s combined since Tamara McKinney won it in 1989 at the worlds in Vail.

Shiffrin had not competed in the discipline at the worlds before.

She says “I’m happy that we decided to put this in the plan this world champs.”

Shiffrin won the slalom portion after posting the third-fastest time in the opening super-G leg.

She says “for sure it was a tough slalom so I’m like really happy I got down with a really good run.”