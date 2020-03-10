2 new ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases reported in Denver and Jefferson counties, bringing Colorado total to 17

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases were reported in Colorado Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 17.

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said the first case is a man in his 50s. He is currently isolated in a medical facility and is in stable condition.

The case is Jefferson County’s first. Officials did not say exactly where the man is isolated.

“We wish this patient a quick and complete recovery. JCPH is working closely with CDPHE to identify close contacts and continue this active investigation,” said Dr. Mark B. Johnson, executive director at JCPH. “As the situation around COVID-19 develops, we will continue to work together and do everything we can to keep our community as safe, healthy and informed as possible.”

The second case is in Denver County. It is a teenage female, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Presumptive positive” cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Jared Polis announced a state of emergency Tuesday due to the outbreak.