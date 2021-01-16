President Trump approves disaster declaration for 2020 Colorado wildfires

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Colorado’s 2020 wildfires.

The three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020: the Cameron Peak Fire, the East Troublesome Fire and the Pine Gulch Fire.

Gov. Jared Polis made the request on Dec. 23. It approves the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program, which “provides federal assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by wildfire,” according to the governor’s office.

The declaration applies to areas affected by wildfires between Sept. 6 and Nov. 5. That time frame is when the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires caused the most destruction.

“This is welcomed relief from the federal government at a time when Coloradans and our communities impacted by these devastating wildfires need it,” Polis said in a statement. “I’m thankful to Colorado’s federal delegation including Congressman Neguse, first responders, local partners for their collaboration and efforts to respond to these wildfires and to secure these resources and look forward to building back stronger than before.”

Today a disaster declaration was approved for Colorado to bring in needed wildfire recovery resources.



Fires in our district & across the state caused thousands of evacuations & tremendous damage this year. We continue to work to support our communities as they work to recover. https://t.co/Fdxv0beSXY — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) January 16, 2021

Funding will be available to state and some local government agencies, as well as certain private, nonprofit organizations. In the approval announcement, the Trump administration said the money will be available “on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the wildfires in Grand and Larimer counties.”

Funding can also be used for hazard mitigation efforts across Colorado.

According to Polis’ office, a request for assistance for Boulder County due to the Calwood Fire is still being reviewed.