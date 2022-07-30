DENVER (KDVR) – (UPDATED: 1:35 p.m) President Joe Biden has posted a tweet following the announcement that he has tested positive for COVID again.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon,” reads the tweet from the president.

Original Story

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID again Saturday morning.

The president’s doctors are calling this positive test a potential “rebound” case since a small number of patients treated with PAXLOVID have experienced something similar. Biden was treated with this drug last week and was being tested to keep those around him safe, according to a statement from the White House.

“The president has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and continues to feel well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation,” a statement from the physician to the president said.

Now, Biden heads back into isolation. FIX31 will keep you updated on the health of the president as that information is made public.