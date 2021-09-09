President Biden to visit Denver next week

DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Denver next week, during a mountain and west-coast tour of several events.

According to a White House release, Biden will visit Denver Monday Sept. 13 to participate in a Build Back Better event. There are no additional details provided on that portion of his trip so far.

That same day, Biden will also travel to Boise, Idaho to visit the National Interagency Fire Center, Sacramento, California to survey wildfire damage and Long Beach to participate in an event with Governor Gavin Newsom.