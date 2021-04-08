President Biden unveils gun control solutions, gun store owner responds

DENVER (KDVR) — President Biden said gun violence in the U.S. is an epidemic and international embarrassment.

While he has a laundry list of things, he wants to see Congress do to address the problem, he unveiled several immediate solutions he is working on. One of those stemming from a Colorado lawmaker’s suggestion.

President Biden says an accessory added to the gun used to kill 10 people in Boulder made that weapon more deadly.

He wants to make sure the accessory is regulated if it’s used in another mass shooting.

“They’ve offered many thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers, time for some action,” Biden said at a press conference Thursday morning.

The president is calling on the Senate to pass several bills that would strengthen background checks and keep guns out of the hands of known abusers. Until that happens, he’s taking immediate action to make sure guns people assemble themselves can be held accountable as firearms in the wake of shootings.

“I want to reign in the proliferation of so-called ghost guns. These are guns that are homemade, built from a kit, and include directions on how to finish the firearm, you can go buy the kit. They have no serial numbers, so when they show up at a crime scene they can’t be traced,” Biden said.

These kits can be found outside of gun stores and don’t require a background check. Biden wants these kits to be regulated under the National Gun Control Act. He is also calling for an accessory allegedly used in the King Soopers shooting to be regulated too.

“We want to treat pistols modified with stabilizing braces with the seriousness they deserve,” Biden said.

Joe Oltmann of DCF Guns in Castle Rock said he is not sure this action would stop the tragedies.

“On the AR where you have an adjustable stock, it extends the stock. This [stabilizer] is an arm brace, so it sits against the arm, it’s pretty easy,” Oltmann said. “One of the things Biden said is that the stabilizer arm makes it more accurate. I guess you can argue that it’s true, but I would argue that it’s not true.”

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse said he is grateful the president took the new action after he suggested the government investigate concealable assault style firearms.