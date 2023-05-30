COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado this week to serve as the commencement speaker at this year’s Air Force Academy graduation.

The ceremony will be held at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Thursday and will start at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are required to attend.

The ceremony will also be streamed online.

This is not the first time Biden has served as the academy’s commencement speaker, but it is his first time as president. He spoke at the ceremony twice as vice president — once in 2009 and again in 2014.

After the ceremony, there will be a performance by the Air Force Thunderbirds.

There will also be a graduation parade on Wednesday at Stillman Field.