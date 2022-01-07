Watch live: President Biden tours Marshall Fire damage in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will tour the area devastated by the Marshall Fire with Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse on Friday.

Air Force One landed at Denver International Airport at 2:15 p.m. where the president and first lady were greeted by Gov. Jared Polis before boarding Marine One for a ride to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, where they landed at 3 p.m.

The Bidens will tour a neighborhood in Louisville beginning at 3:30 p.m. before meeting with families impacted by the fire at 4:35 p.m.

The president is slated to discuss his administration’s response to recent wildfires before boarding Marine One and departing at 6:10 p.m.

Air Force One will take off from DIA at 6:35 p.m. en route to Las Vegas.

Biden and the federal government approved a disaster declaration for Colorado’s most devastating fire that sparked on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,100 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in less than 24 hours.

