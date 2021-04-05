Prescribed burning at Rocky Mountain Arsenal to begin Monday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Prescribed burning will take place Monday at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge near 64th Avenue and Peoria Street.

According to the wildlife refuge, the burn will start at around 10 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to burn around 250 acres during Monday’s burn, with a total of 875 acres planned over the course of the spring.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal says that the burn will not be huge, but to expect to see and smell smoke. Some trails may also be closed temporarily south of Lower Derby Lake.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service typically conducts prescribed burns in the spring and fall in order to improve wildlife habitat, control and reduce weeds, leaves, branches, dead grass and trees and to prevent wildfires.

They ask that if you see smoke in the area, do not report it.

For more information about prescribed burns visit https://www.fws.gov/nwrs/threecolumn.aspx?id=2147511332.