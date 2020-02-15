Preschoolers host dance-a-thon fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — Preschoolers and kindergartners at the Primrose School at Lowry held a Valentine’s Day 'Dance-a-Thon’ for a great cause.

The Denver-based school challenged 150 of its students to dance to as many songs as they could on Friday, to help raise money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

"The children will dance to a certain number of songs and they take pledges,” said Shannan Meyer, owner of the school. "So people can pledge them per dance or a flat fee and all of that money goes towards the Children’s Hospital!”

Students at the Primrose School at Lowry, along with students at the Primrose School of Erie at Vista Ridge, collected more than $6,000 for Children’s Hospital during last year’s fundraiser.

"It’s important because most of us have known somebody at Children’s Hospital at one point or another, so to raise money for them is a really good thing!” Meyer added.

The fundraiser has become an annual tradition at the Primrose School at Lowry.