DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans looking for a way to burn some calories before a Thanksgiving feast, look no further.
Turkey trots have become a Thanksgiving tradition for runners across the country and there are plenty happening in the Denver Metro Area this month.
Whether it be turkey and stuffing or popcorn and toast on the table, these turkey trots serve as a festive way to prepare for some extra calories and stay active during the holidays.
Turkey Trots near Denver in 2023
- Longmont Turkey Trot — Saturday, Nov. 11
- Longmont
- 10K race ($27-$31), wheelchair division available
- 2-mile race ($25-$27)
- Mile High United Way Turkey Trot — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Washington Park in Denver
- 4-mile race ($50-$55)
- .8 mile fun runs ($50-$55)
- Turkey ROCK Trot — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock
- 5K fun run race ($30-$45)
- 1K kids dash (free)
- Pumpkin Pie 5K/10K — Saturday, Nov. 18
- City Park in Denver
- 5K race ($36)
- 10K race ($46)
- Due to park restraints, 10K has a limit of 1 hour 40 minutes
- 10K Turkey Trek & 5K Turkey Trot — Saturday, Nov. 18
- Arvada
- 10K race ($50-$60) with egg nog chugging challenge
- 5K race ($40-$50) with hay bale hopping challenge
- 2k untimed ($25) with fill your pie hole challenge
- Feed Your Soul Fund Turkey Trot — Saturday, Nov. 18
- Prospect Park in Wheat Ridge at Prospect Park
- 5K race ($20-$30)
- Turkey Donut Predict 5K — Saturday, Nov. 18
- Fort Collins at Rolland Moore Park
- 5K race (Free!)
- Turkey Trot — Saturday, Nov. 18
- Brighton at Brighton Recreation Center
- 5K race ($25-$35)
- Turkey Mile 4 REAL — Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Niwot at Niwot High School
- 1-mile race for several groups ($15-$25)
- Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Boulder
- 5K race ($30-$45)
- 1K for kids 12 years and under ($15-$20)
- Broomfield Turkey Day 5K/10K — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Broomfield at Broomfield County Commons
- 10K race ($50-$55)
- 5K race ($40-$45)
- Kids fun run ($18-$25) untimed, about half of a mile
- Fitness Avenue Turkey Trot 5K — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Johnstown
- 5K race ($35-$40)
- 1K kids 12 and under ($20-$25)
- Fort Collins Thanksgiving Day Run — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Fort Collins
- 5K race ($30-$50)
- Gobble Wobble Run — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Littleton
- 5K ($40)
- Turkey Day 5k — Thursday, Nov. 23
- Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium
- 5k race ($32-$48)
Many of the events listed offer food, prizes and entertainment. Additional details about each race can be found at the link included.
Note that many of the races listed have group rates available and prices may vary depending on age. Some of the registration fees increase as the event gets closer, so register sooner rather than later for the best prices.