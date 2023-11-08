DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans looking for a way to burn some calories before a Thanksgiving feast, look no further.

Turkey trots have become a Thanksgiving tradition for runners across the country and there are plenty happening in the Denver Metro Area this month.

Whether it be turkey and stuffing or popcorn and toast on the table, these turkey trots serve as a festive way to prepare for some extra calories and stay active during the holidays.

Turkey Trots near Denver in 2023

Many of the events listed offer food, prizes and entertainment. Additional details about each race can be found at the link included.

Note that many of the races listed have group rates available and prices may vary depending on age. Some of the registration fees increase as the event gets closer, so register sooner rather than later for the best prices.