Coors Field as seen from SkyFOX on April 5, 2023 (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands are expected to travel to downtown Denver to enjoy opening day festivities for the Colorado Rockies.

“We’re super excited. We’re going to be here tomorrow (at) 10,” said one enthusiastic fan hoping to purchase team gear at Coors Field.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that hired, off-duty officers will be present inside the stadium and additional officers will be posted on the surrounding streets.

“With a number of professional sporting teams in Denver, we are accustomed to staffing at the venues,” Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman said.

Traffic safety is a big concern.

“(Important) whether they’re driving, they’re biking, they’re walking or on a scooter that they’re obeying traffic signals,” Schepman said.

Find parking near Coors Field

It is important to consider where to park ahead of time as some downtown lots have been replaced by newly constructed buildings.

Parking apps like SpotHero allow drivers to find and reserve spaces, check the current rates, and in most cases, see how many parking spaces are available.

The Problem Solvers found a space two blocks from Coors Field for $15 on Wednesday, but when we searched for game day parking reservations, prices increased significantly, with one space available for $100.

Denver Police advise that once you find a place to park, secure your belongings.

“Lock your car, keep valuables out of your vehicle or out of sight,” Schepman said.

Fans should also avoid walking alone and designate a meet-up place in case anyone is separated.

Denver Police will operate a “cop-sicle cruiser” on game day. The ice cream van will be in the area as part of outreach and recruitment efforts.