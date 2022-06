DENVER (KDVR) — A heat advisory and unhealthy air conditions could affect many parts of the Front Range and Eastern Colorado on Friday.

This level of heat advisory is considered rare.

Side effects of the heat and bad air combination could also be considered dangerous. Those side effects could include dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

Residents are, once again, advised to stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., stay hydrated and keep pets out of parked vehicles.