SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – Thousands of travelers are expected to make their way to Colorado’s high country in the coming days to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to plan ahead for delays. Traffic was backed up on westbound Interstate 70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel on Monday afternoon as many headed to high country ski resorts.

“We have a dog in the car so you start to kind of wonder all right we got a bathroom break coming up here,” said Dan Craytor.

Craytor says it is important to prepare in advance for extra time spent in the car, especially when traveling with children.

“The kids are in the back having a staring contest and so you just go old school, just break out the rock, paper, scissors, whatever you can do to pass time,” said Craytor.

CDOT tells FOX31 it will suspend construction lane closures along the I-70 mountain corridor during Thanksgiving week through early morning on Monday, Nov. 27. There will not be any maintenance-related lane closures in the Denver metro region either, however closures may occur due to emergency requirements.

Drivers should check the weather, make sure vehicles are winter-ready, and check road conditions by going to cotrip.org. Specific information regarding I-70 is also available at goi70.com.

The CDOT Safety Patrol will be out to assist drivers. CDOT will support Colorado State Patrol and 77 local law enforcement agencies for the Thanksgiving Week DUI enforcement period.