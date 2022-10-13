GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The statewide initiative aiming to alleviate the financial strains attached to applying for college will be held next week. So, if you’ve been considering the world of secondary education, now might be your time.

The 2022 Colorado Free Application Days will be held from Oct. 18 through midnight on Oct. 20, during which time all application fees are waived for Colorado residents applying to any of Colorado’s public four-year colleges or universities.

If you are planning to participate in this event, you may want to start filling out your applications now so you are ready to submit and have time to correct any issues.

It’s important to keep in mind that even though this is a statewide initiative, each college and university will have a fee waiver procedure that is unique only to them. Consult with the admissions offices for the schools you plan to apply to in order to verify what you need to do to remain eligible for the waiver.

Additionally, some schools and universities participating in this program are giving additional incentives to entice more Coloradans to sign up for higher education.

You can view the full list of institutions participating in 2022 Colorado Free Application Day$ Instructions here.

University of Northern Colorado’s bilingual event

“If you’re interested in attending UNC, there’s no better time to apply, but don’t wait,” said UNC’s Director of Admissions, Erika Pepmeyer.

In addition to participating in Colorado’s fifth annual Free Application Days, UNC in Greely is holding a bilingual event designed to give Hispanic members of the community informational support, including:

Factors to take into account when searching for a college

How to apply to a college

How to apply for financial aid

How to pay for college

and other pertinent topics

“Over 40% of our undergraduate population are the first in their families to attend college, so we know that many of them experienced a level of uncertainty during the college process,” Pepmeyer said. “We want to do everything we can to remove the barriers that students face in accessing higher education and support them on their path to earning a college degree.”

Registration is required to attend the bilingual event, which is called ¡Adelante! and will be held on Oct. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the UNC’s Campus Commons in Greeley.

In addition to the multiple 30-minute information sessions, a dinner will be provided.