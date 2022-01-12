Pregnant school teacher conducts class remotely from her hospital bed

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — While the Adams 14 school district operates remotely this week due to COVID, some staff are teaching from home. But one teacher, who is pregnant and on bed rest, is conducting class from her hospital bed.

Colette Beausoleil is head of the Physical Education Department at Adams City High School in Commerce City.

Coach Beau, as she is called, is pregnant with twins and is scheduled for a C-section Thursday. She’s been in the hospital on bed rest since Jan. 4.

“I’m a high-risk pregnancy, which is why they wanted me to stay in the hospital until I was going to have my C-section,” Beausoleil said.

So, when Adams 14 shifted to remote learning for the week due to COVID, Coach Beau saw this as an opportunity to connect with her students.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s great! I can spend my last few days with them.’ And so I contacted my admin team and I said, ‘Can I please work?'” she told FOX31’s Kim Posey.

At first, the students were surprised.

“They were like, ‘Wait, where are you?'” she said with a laugh.

But then it was back to business. Coach Beau taught through her anxious personal moments and modeled what it looks like to adapt during difficult times.

“I always say, ‘Hard work, dedication – dedication, hard work.’ And we kind of sometimes chant that back and forth to each other, and so I kind of wanted to model that,” she said.

Jacob Katz, the assistant principal, says he’s impressed with Coach Beau but not surprised.

“Having worked with Coach Beau for three years, that’s who she is. She’ll do anything that she can to help her kids or students, including teach from a hospital bed,” he said.