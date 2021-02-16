Pregnant Denver woman suffers brain aneurysm, emergency C-section performed

DENVER (KDVR) — A 38-year-old Denver woman is being treated at Swedish Medical Center’s neuro-ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm on Feb. 7. Family and friends are praying for a miracle, as the next few days will be crucial.

The aneurysm happened just one day before Lauren Bern Britton’s pregnancy due date. She was experiencing dizziness before her husband called 911.

“I noticed she started to slur her speech a little bit, so we called an ambulance,” Lauren’s husband, Josh Britton, said.

After a scan of Lauren’s brain at Porter Adventist Hospital, she was immediately transported to Swedish Medical Center where doctors confirmed a hemorrhage caused by an aneurysm. The diagnosis was a complete surprise to the family. Lauren has no underlying health conditions, according to Josh.

A baby girl, born by emergency C-section, is doing well and has been a blessing for the family during this tragic time.

“We do have so much excitement and joy for the baby and also some major concern for my wife,” Josh said.

Lauren’s family, visiting from the Chicago area, has been by her side. Earlier in the week, the new mom was alert and able to hold her newborn named Lake Marie.

“She was able to visit with the baby for about three days,” Josh said.

Doctors performed an angiogram on Friday. Lauren suffered a massive stroke on her brain stem during recovery. The new mom is now in what’s known as a locked-in state.

“She is aware,” said Lauren’s sister, Celeste. “She can open her eyes.”

Lauren is lacking motor skills. The family is hopeful she will soon stabilize so they can focus on recovery. Loved ones said they are confident in the medical team at Swedish.

“Health professionals at Swedish have been amazing,” Josh said.

Lauren’s medial checkups throughout her pregnancy showed no warning signs, Josh said.

Medical bills are mounting. A GoFundMe site has been set up to help the family.