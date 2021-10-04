Pre-evacuations issued for fire in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire in the 4700 block of Murr Road has prompted the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to order pre-evacuations for the surrounding area Monday afternoon.

The area north of Jones Road, west of Murr Road, east of Slocum Road, and south of Falcon Highway is in the pre-evacuation zone. EPCSO said to prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory.

Murr Road is shutdown from Jones to Murr northbound and south from Platte Creek to Jones.

EPCSO said the flames are out on the 5-acre blaze but hot spots remain and caution the public to stay away from the area. No structures were damaged and all , police said.