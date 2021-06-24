Prayer vigil for planned in Olde Town Arvada Thursday night

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Shrine of St. Anne Catholic Parish/Community will host a prayer vigil on Thursday night to pray for peace and for fallen officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed during a shooting in Olde Town on Monday.

The vigil will be held at 7555 Grant Place at 7 p.m.

St. Anne’s shared the announcement on Facebook:

“Please join the St. Anne’s community as we come together to pray for peace and for #Arvada fallen Officer Gordon Beesley. We will hold a prayer vigil on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m.”

