Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Monday night Powerball numbers were announced on Tuesday morning after a delay for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

We are still waiting to find out if anyone won the jackpot and if anyone in Colorado won big.

The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.90 billion to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing.

The lottery said recorded video of the drawing can be found here. The drawing was delayed Monday night over a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols,” Powerball said.

We will update this story when we learn if anyone won and what prizes were drawn in Colorado.