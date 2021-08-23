Powerball adds new drawing for Coloradans looking to win big

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Lottery announced Monday that Powerball players will get more chances win as it added another drawing to the weekly lineup.

“We are adding another day because we want to give players an additional chance to win,” Colorado Lottery Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson said.

In addition to the added drawing for the big prize, a second drawing will take place for an extra $1 to win $10 million.

“So instead of two Powerball drawings every week, there will now be six,” Anderson said.

More chances to win to combats what is called “jackpot fatigue.”

“When we have had those over $1 billion jackpots, it makes people feel like that’s what they expect when in reality a $200-$300 million jackpot is a lot of money,” Anderson said.

On average, 23% of ticket sales goes to outdoor projects in Colorado like open spaces and the new state park down in Trinidad.

Luck be a lady, now on Monday nights.