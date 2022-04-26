AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and Parker Road around 3:45 a.m.

Multiple people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Power lines are down in the area, APD said.

Parker Road is closed in both directions between Atchison Way and Chenango Avenue. The closure is could last through the morning commute. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.