Power outages after snowstorm force mountain area school buildings to close Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jeffco Public Schools said Friday morning that school buildings in the Evergreen and Conifer areas are closed after a snowstorm caused extensive power outages in the mountain area.

Jeffco Public Schools said elementary schools should do what they can to continue learning Friday, and middle and high schools should continue as normal for an asynchronous learning.

The school system said if parents have already dropped off their student at one of these schools, they should make arrangements to pick them up as soon as possible.

School buildings impacted/closed Friday are:

Bergen Meadow/Bergen Valley

Coal Creek K-8

Conifer High

Elk Creek Elementary

Evergreen High

Evergreen Middle

Marshdale Elementary

Parmalee Elementary

Ralston Elementary

West Jeff Elementary

West Jeff Middle

Wilmot Elementary

The school system also said buses from the west area transportation terminal are not running, so transportation to option schools like Connections Learning Center, Dennison, D’Evelyn, Jeffco Open, Manning, and Warren Tech will not be provided today.

Staff should not come into buildings in order to keep the school areas clear so Xcel crews can have clear access and snow removal can take place.

Charter school families, please check with your school for their plans to manage this issue.