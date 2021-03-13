Power outage in Cap Hill impacts almost 3K residents

DENVER (KDVR) — A weather-related power outage in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood left approximately 2,888 households without power for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

A representative from Xcel Energy tells FOX31 that equipment failing on a primary pole caused the fuses on the line to blow, which protects the rest of the system from experiencing a greater outage.

Residents in the area report hearing two loud booms before losing power completely.

Power is back on. We saw lights turn back on in some of the buildings surrounding the outage. Xcel Energy crews have left the area. According to Xcel’s outage map the power has been restored. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/0ngU5VgwNC — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 14, 2021

Xcel expected to have power back on by 6 p.m. and they restored it before then.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.