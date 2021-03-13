Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Power outage in Cap Hill impacts almost 3K residents

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A weather-related power outage in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood left approximately 2,888 households without power for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

A representative from Xcel Energy tells FOX31 that equipment failing on a primary pole caused the fuses on the line to blow, which protects the rest of the system from experiencing a greater outage.

Residents in the area report hearing two loud booms before losing power completely.

Xcel expected to have power back on by 6 p.m. and they restored it before then.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories