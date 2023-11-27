DENVER (KDVR) —Thousands of people are without power in Boulder, according to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map and the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder Police reported that the power outage is affecting traffic lights in the city.

“There’s a large power outage in the city right now and many traffic lights are out in addition to other facilities,” the department shared in a social media post. “Do not call dispatch to report this issue as they’re aware.”

All intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as a four-way stop, as well as when the lights are flashing red.

Power outages were reported in Boulder County on Nov. 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

According to Xcel Energy, over 3,600 customers were without power as of 12:15 p.m. on Monday.