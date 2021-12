FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) – CDOT closed eastbound Interstate 70 between the Loveland Pass and East Frisco exits on Sunday, and there is no traffic moving through the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels after a power outage in the tunnels.

Officials told FOX31 power has been restored in the tunnels, but they are not letting any traffic through.

CDOT is saying to use US 6 Loveland Pass as an alternate route.

Traffic officials have not given an update on when the road will reopen.

Story developing…