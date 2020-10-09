‘Powder Puff Bandit’ captured in Lakewood; man accused of being serial bank robber

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say the man dubbed the “Powder Puff Bandit” was captured in Lakewood and is being held in the Jefferson County jail.

33-year-old Paul James Hernandez earned that nickname because he covers his facial tattoos with makeup.

Police say Hernandez is wanted for at least 10 bank robberies this year. He had previously spent nearly three years in prison for a bank robbery in Arvada in 2007.

He is accused in a string of bank robberies, including four in January.

According to court documents, Hernandez was arrested on Jan. 29. His bond was lowered to $75,000. He posted bond on June 13.

According to a bulletin released by the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, he and a female accomplice are accused of holding up banks on Aug. 25, Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.

Hernandez also failed to show up for his court hearing in Arapahoe County on September 10th.

This is a list of the banks Hernandez is accused of robbing since August:

BBVA Compass Bank

4600 South Broadway

Englewood, Colorado

10/01/2020 at 2:59 p.m.

First Bank

3801 Federal Blvd.

Denver, Colorado

09/21/20 at 11:40 a.m.

KeyBank

7372 West Chatfield Ave.

Littleton, Colorado

09/15/2020 at 2:46 p.m.

TCF Bank

7203 West 55th Ave.

Arvada, Colorado

09/08/20 at 4:30 p.m.

TCF Bank

2090 South University Blvd.

Denver, Colorado

09/03/20 at 4:30 p.m.

TCF Bank

7206 Federal Blvd.

Westminster, Colorado

08/31/20, 4:30 p.m.

TCF Bank

2084 South Broadway

Denver, Colorado

08/25/20 at 3:00 p.m.

