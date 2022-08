FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – (Updated at 12:42 p.m.) An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.

According to officials with Poudre Valley REA, a fuse substation transformer was the source of the outage.

To see the most up-to-date information on Poudre Valley REA outages, visit the PVREA outage map.