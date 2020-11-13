Poudre School District will shift all grades to remote learning on Nov. 23

VOIP headset on laptop computer keyboard concept for communication, it support, call center and customer service help desk

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre School District (PSD) plans to shift all grade levels to remote learning beginning Nov. 23 and lasting through winter break, the district announced Friday.

The district is calling it a shift to Phase 1: Remote education for all students. PreK – 12 students will remain in Phase 3 hybrid learning the week of Nov. 16.

The first day of Phase 1 learning starts Nov. 23 for all grades. The district said PSD Virtual students will continue 100% online learning without change.

PSD said it will update the district community about plans for Jan. 5 and beyond.

Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 12, there were 154 confirmed and 80 presumptive positive cases in PSD, with 66 of the confirmed cases being logged in the past seven days. PSD has 30,000 students in 52 schools and five charter schools.