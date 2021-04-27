Poudre School District expected to resume in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Tuesday, the Poudre School District posted an update on their website announcing their plan to have in-person learning five days a week for all K-12 students.

“We have seen firsthand the benefits of students, teachers and staff being back together in school and still believe that is what’s best for kids. Although some aspects of school are different because of health protocols, much has remained the same: the smiles and laughter, the deep connections, conversations and learning, and the staff support of students and families,” stated PSD.

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment Director Tom Gonzales supports in-person learning because of the consistent health protocols within schools. Also, more adults and eligible teenagers are being vaccinated, and health officials predict this will reduce the amount of cases in Larimer County.

Poudre Global Academy Virtual will replace Poudre School District Virtual as the option for virtual learning. To learn more about this option, click here.

Sixth and ninth graders are set to start their transition day on Aug. 13; All other students will start on Aug. 16.

Visit www.psdschools.org to learn more about the 2021-2022 school year.