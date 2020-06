FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire rescued seven ducklings from a storm drain Sunday morning, and to say it was the cutest thing we’ve seen today, is an understatement.

Poudre Fire says they were able to reunite the cute little ducklings with the rest of the family.

Engine 1 helped rescue 7 ducklings from a storm drain this morning. Firefighters entered the drain, retrieved the #ducklings, and monitored air levels to keep responders and the fuzzy patients safe. Reuniting a family seems like the perfect way to start #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/uFk2VHR7Ii — poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 21, 2020