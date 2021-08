POUDRE, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire Authority says one person had to be rescued from Horsetooth Rock on Tuesday morning.

The rescue took place before noon and involved PFA responders, as well as the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources.

PFA said a rope system was set up for security and to help transport the patient to a vehicle.

The patient’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.