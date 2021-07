LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Emergency crews worked overnight to rescue an injured climber along Highway 14 in Poudre Canyon.

The rescue began at 10 p.m. Monday and was completed at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The injured climber was 200 feet up and across the Poudre River, requiring a coordinated effort from multiple emergency rescue crews.

Incredible collaboration and teamwork by emergency crews beginning at 10pm until 5 am rescuing an injured climber 200 feet up. Incident occurred along Hwy 14 in Poudre Canyon.@LarimerSheriff Larimer County S/R & Dive, Poudre Canyon Fire, Larimer Sheriff Emergency Services pic.twitter.com/VoDOOcPYJ2 — poudrefire (@poudrefire) July 20, 2021

The Larimer County Sheriff Emergency Services, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Dive Rescue participated in the rescue.