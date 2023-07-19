LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Potholes around Lakewood’s Motorado motorcycle shop are a hazard and potentially dangerous for riders.

Consignment bikes are the name of the game — from Harleys to sport bikes to adventure bikes, if it’s got two wheels, you’ll probably find it at this shop.

But salesperson Chance Wolford said he’s growing concerned about the state of the road outside the shop, where dozens of potholes now line the street.

“It’s a huge safety concern at this point,” he said. “I just don’t want to see anybody getting hurt out there.”

Motorado sits on the US-6 Frontage Road, on the north side of the freeway between Sheridan and Wadsworth boulevards.

The Problem Solvers saw driver after driver going into oncoming traffic to avoid the potholes Wednesday.

Wolford said it’s especially concerning with how many motorcycles come in and out on the road.

“It’s not a very safe situation, especially when it’s your first time on a motorcycle,” Wolford said. “I think it’s just time to get the whole road paved.”

A spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 it will have a crew out to begin repairs Thursday, pending weather or emergency repairs.