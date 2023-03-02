DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s 311 line gets thousands of calls every year, providing information on everything from library hours to utility questions. But over the past three days, they’ve been dealing with one thing in particular: potholes.

Since Monday, 238 people have filed a pothole complaint with the city, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. Already this year, they’ve filled 1,376 potholes after filling just 956 in the same time frame last year.

“We have to make sure that we stay on top of this,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said on Tuesday.

Pothole reports to help them get repaired

Hancock said those calls are a good thing, because crews need to know where the potholes are as conditions change.

“We’re aware of the potholes, but we have to know exactly where they are,” he said.

DOTI said six to eight patching crews are currently out every day, working to fill those holes across the city. In general, it takes 48-72 hours to get to each hole, although those crews also proactively fill holes they come across.

If you believe your car was damaged by a pothole within Denver city limits you can file a claim here. If you believe your car was damaged on a state-maintained road, you can file a claim with the state here.

And if you spot a pothole in Denver, call 311.