Why reporting a pothole can help your insurance claim

DENVER (KDVR) — The metro area’s wild temperature swings this week are hard on the roads. Pavement expands and shrinks based on the temperature, causing weak spots to crack and cave in and leaving potholes behind.

One driver told FOX31 a pothole on Interstate 25 just south of the Colorado Boulevard exit flattened her tire.

“I had to pull over and there were about three other people in the parking lot fixing flats,” she said.

Most drivers have insurance options to cover damage from potholes.

“Your comprehensive coverage on your insurance policy would cover damage on your vehicle,” said Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners. “It’s meant for things that are sudden and accidental, which are damages caused by hitting a big pothole.”

Potholes cause an average of $300 worth of damage. It is important to report potholes so the Colorado Department of Transportation or the city can repair them. Contact information for reporting potholes in communities along the Front Range can be found here.

Crews usually have between 48-72 hours to fill the holes or drivers may be able to claim damages based on negligence.

With more than 23,000 lane miles of highway to maintain, CDOT can’t find all of the potholes, so they say reports from drivers are extremely helpful.