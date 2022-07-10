DENVER (KDVR) – (Update: 1:10 p.m.) Arvada Fire arrived on the scene and is suppressing the fire. The only person in the vehicle, the driver, was a man and has been transported to the hospital with serious burns.

Potential vehicle fire partially closes westbound Interstate 70 (Arvada Fire)

(Original Story)Traffic moving in the westbound direction on Interstate 70 has slowed down near Kipling due to a potential vehicle fire.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right two lanes on westbound I-70 have been closed between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Street.

Traffic is still being let through on the left two lanes but you are still advised to use alternate routes if you are able to.

It is not yet known how long this partial closure is expected to last.

FOX31 will update you as more information comes in.