AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a threat that does not appear to be credible, is under investigation at Smoky Hill High School.

APD said that investigators are working to identify the person who made the threat, which circulated on social media and in the community.

There will be an increased presence of police and school resource officers at Smoky Hill, APD said.

The Cherry Creek School District shared the following message on Tuesday morning:

“This is an important message for the Smoky Hill High School community. We are aware of a potential threat against Smoky Hill High School that is circulating on social media and in the community. Law enforcement and district security are investigating the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, district security and the Aurora Police Department will have an increased presence at the school today. As always the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will bring you additional information if it becomes available.”

APD said that the crisis response team and targeted violence prevention team will be looped in on the investigation.