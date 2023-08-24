DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department was on the scene at the Civic Center Plaza where the RTD Station was evacuated and closed due to a security issue.

The threat was made to 1560 Broadway, which is the building above Civic Center Station. Denver PD called the threat “unspecified.”

The bus station at the Civic Center Plaza was closed as well as the MallRide shuttle loop at the station.

As of 1:40 p.m., the Civic Center bus routes resumed normal operations.

There is no other information at this time.