Postal employee shot multiple times, killed in Longmont; suspect on the run

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A postal employee died after being shot multiple times around 12:30 p.m. at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive, according to the Longmont Police Department.

The suspect is a described as a man wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask, who left the scene heading south on Renaissance Drive.

Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said at least one witness heard shots but didn’t see the suspect.

Multiple teams and the K-9 Unit went door to door in the area, and Satur said police believe the suspect has left the area but cannot be 100% sure.

LPD is working with the United States Postal Inspection Services on the active investigation. The USPIS protects USPS facilities, mail and employees. Satur said it is a joint investigation because there could be federal charges.

Police anticipate a heavy police presence in the area for several hours.

Police are asking anyone with information, video or any surveillance in the area to call LPD at 303-651-8501.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are received.