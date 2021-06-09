‘Post pandemic life’ proves old habits die hard

DENVER (KDVR) – Summer of 2021 will surely be one for the history books. As pandemic rules continue to lift and life begins to feel normal again, there’s an undeniable feeling of freedom in our lives once again.

Life during COVID-19 however, left a lasting impact on many of us. Some habits will die hard.

“I am definitely more cautious of my distance between people, what I touch and how often I am washing my hands,” Cameron Hecht told FOX31 while exploring downtown Denver on Wednesday. “I turned into a germaphobe.”

“I know one thing is for sure, I keep hand sanitizer with me everywhere I go now,” said Stephen Knight from Denver. “You get more wary of what you are touching, and you notice everyone else’s hygiene around you.”

The end of the pandemic has proved old habits die hard. How has the past year changed what you do and think about? Better hygiene seems to be #1… @KDVR pic.twitter.com/1uW6sBdJkp — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) June 9, 2021

Hand sanitizer has become part of our wardrobe, so much that many of us even have personal favorites.

“I could never do the ones made by the distilleries that smelled like tequila,” joked Kelsey Towns. “It’s like they literally just poured alcohol into the bottles!”

“Honestly, I don’t want to do around smelling like alcohol all day,” Knight agreed.

While the mask mandate is lifted for vaccinated people in Colorado, several people on the street told FOX31 Wednesday they will still wear a mask if they don’t feel well to protect others around them.

“Working in the service industry I know I need to be clean and safe for not just myself, but for others as well,” said Knight.

As for bar and restaurants, several managers said they will keep certain things adapted during the pandemic, such as QR codes rather than paper menus and improved delivery systems.

The end of the pandemic has proof in the numbers. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows fewer new daily COVID cases than at any point since the pandemic began.

As of June 7, the 7-day average of new daily cases was 132 per day. Daily averages haven’t been this low since March 12, 2020, which was weeks before the pandemic reached its first peak and only one mere week after the first confirmed COVID case in Colorado.

“I’m just happy to be out again. I feel good now that I am vaccinated,” Christie Anthony said with a smile.

“Being fully vaccinated I feel free again and I feel like I did my part for what needs to be done in this community,” Towns agreed.