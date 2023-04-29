Shelter in place was ordered for anyone in a 1/4 mile radius from a Jeffco house where a possibly armed suspect barricaded themselves. (Credit: KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Jeffco responded to a possibly armed suspect who reportedly barricaded in someone’s home Saturday afternoon.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place for a 1/4 mile radius around the house in the 3200 block of Beech Court in Golden.

According to Jeffco Sheriff, at 33rd Avenue and Arbutus Street, a patrol vehicle contacted the suspect in a stolen vehicle. The suspect ran away and entered the house.

The resident of the house was able to exit it safely after the suspect entered.

SWAT was on scene.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.