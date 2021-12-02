Possible serial sexual assault suspect arrested in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver have arrested a man in connection to one sexual assault, and they say he is believed to be involved in three other similar assaults in the past week.

Abiye Adamu, 21, is being held for investigation of sexual assault and kidnapping from an incident that happened on Nov. 28. He’s also suspected of three other attacks between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.

Police say Adamu forced or lured the victims into a black 2016 Honda Civic in the North Capitol Hill and Downtown areas. Police didn’t give dates, but say the assaults began in the following areas:

17th Street and Wynkoop Street (near Union Station)

East 16th Avenue and North Logan Street

17th Street and North Broadway

East Colfax Avenue and North Clarkson Street

One woman said to police that she was walking home from a bar on Broadway. She said an older purple or blue Sedan pulled up alongside her. A middle eastern man who spoke broken English got out of the car and grabbed her by the neck and arms and told her to get into his car.

The woman described the man as medium build, darker skinned, with a scruffy beard and matted short hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black Converse tennis shoes.

The suspect allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and bound her hands. The woman was then blindfolded and the suspect locked the doors to keep her from getting away. The man then allegedly tried to strangle her and sexually assaulted her.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims who are asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. Victims from outside of Denver are asked to contact the department where the assault occurred.

Because police are still investigating details of the alleged assaults, they will have not released Adamu’s photo.