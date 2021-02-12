Possible robbery suspect on the loose in Broomfield, police searching area

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect following two possible bank robberies.

Officials say the suspect is a white male in his 20s wearing a purple shirt and gray suit coat. He possibly left in a gray Acura sedan.

The second robbery was reported at the Key Bank on 120th Avenue and Lamar Street.

The library and health and human services building are secured and police say to avoid the area around 120th and Lamar.

The first robbery was reported at the 1st Bank around 136th Avenue and Zuni Street. Legacy and Westlake schools were on lockout but have since been lifted.

Please call 911 immediately if you spot this person.