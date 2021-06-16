1 person killed in Lone Tree plane crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A plane crash in Lone Tree has started a small brush fire. South Metro Fire Rescue confirms it is working with the Douglas Count Sheriff’s Office to access the area and contain the fire.
First responders found one person dead at the scene when they arrived. It’s unclear at this time if anyone else was on board.
The crash happened between Hess Road of Ridgegate Parkway near Havana Street around 1:45 p.m.
Initial reports indicate the plane was on approach to Centennial Airport when it hit power lines and crashed.
The NTSB is involved in the investigation and will be visiting the crash site.