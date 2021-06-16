1 person killed in Lone Tree plane crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A plane crash in Lone Tree has started a small brush fire. South Metro Fire Rescue confirms it is working with the Douglas Count Sheriff’s Office to access the area and contain the fire.

First responders found one person dead at the scene when they arrived. It’s unclear at this time if anyone else was on board.

Crews on scene confirming a single plane crash with an active brush fire spreading & people in the area. The location of the crash is S. of Ridgegate Pkwy. Firefighters and @dcsheriff are working on access and fire containment. Power lines are down in the area. Updates to follow. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 16, 2021

The crash happened between Hess Road of Ridgegate Parkway near Havana Street around 1:45 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the plane was on approach to Centennial Airport when it hit power lines and crashed.

The NTSB is involved in the investigation and will be visiting the crash site.